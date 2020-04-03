News

This is how Shahid Kapoor reacted to being called 'Uncle'!

Shahid Kapoor was last seen in Kabir Singh, which was a massive hit. Have a look at how the actor reacted on being called 'Uncle'.

FarhanKhan's picture
By FarhanKhan
03 Apr 2020 05:48 PM

MUMBAI: Shahid Kapoor, who made his mark in Bollywood with amazing performances in movies like Udta Punjab, Rangoon, Haider, and Jab We Met, gave his career's best performance with the movie Kabir Singh. Even though the movie received a lot of criticism, the actor’s performance was loved by all and was appreciated by the classes and the masses.

The Ishq Vishk actor was initially classified as a chocolate boy, a romantic hero who would do justice only to love stories, but with time, he changed this perception. He took up different and challenging roles and is one of the most talented actors the industry has.

Now, fans on social media have shared an amazing video, where the actor was called 'Uncle' by a small child. Have a look at how he reacted.

Shahid looks really hot in his bearded look. The kid from behind says, 'O… Dadhi wale uncle'. On hearing this, the actor looks behind and gives a big smile to him. Needless to say, everyone bursts out laughing.

Isn't Shahid sweet?

On the work note, the hunk will next be seen in Jersey, a remake of a South film of the same name.

Tags Shahid Kapoor Udta Punjab Rangoon Haider and Jab We Met Kabir Singh Ishq Vishk uncle O… Dadhi wale uncle Instagram TellyChakkar

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow

Throwback: Naina and Sameer's wedding album...

more slideshows Click Here

Slideshow

These popular TV shows RETURN to make your...

more slideshows Click Here

poll

The multicoloured outfit suits best on

Surbhi Chandna
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the stripped jumpsuit better?

Jennifer Winget
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here