This is how Shahid Kapoor reacted to being called 'Uncle'!

MUMBAI: Shahid Kapoor, who made his mark in Bollywood with amazing performances in movies like Udta Punjab, Rangoon, Haider, and Jab We Met, gave his career's best performance with the movie Kabir Singh. Even though the movie received a lot of criticism, the actor’s performance was loved by all and was appreciated by the classes and the masses.

The Ishq Vishk actor was initially classified as a chocolate boy, a romantic hero who would do justice only to love stories, but with time, he changed this perception. He took up different and challenging roles and is one of the most talented actors the industry has.

Now, fans on social media have shared an amazing video, where the actor was called 'Uncle' by a small child. Have a look at how he reacted.

Shahid looks really hot in his bearded look. The kid from behind says, 'O… Dadhi wale uncle'. On hearing this, the actor looks behind and gives a big smile to him. Needless to say, everyone bursts out laughing.

Isn't Shahid sweet?

On the work note, the hunk will next be seen in Jersey, a remake of a South film of the same name.