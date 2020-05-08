This is how Sonam Kapoor wished Anand Ahuja on their wedding anniversary and it’s too adorable

MUMBAI: Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja are one of the most popular celebrity couples. Fans love their adorable chemistry. The two, who tied the knot in 2018, set major relationship goals.

Sonam and Anand are known for their adorable posts for each other, and their fun social media banter and PDA. The two are currently at their residence in Delhi with Anand’s family amid lockdown, and while they cannot go out to celebrate the day, Sonam shared a special post and penned a heartfelt note to wish her hubby on their wedding anniversary.

Sharing an adorable picture, Sonam wrote in the caption that this is their first picture together, from four years ago. The goofy picture shows Sonam kissing Anand’s cheek, while he has his eyes shut. Sonam wrote, “4 years ago today I met a vegan who could do complicated yoga positions and speak about retail and business with the same ease. I found him unbelievably cool and sexy., he still makes my heart race and grounds me at the same time. Nothing compares to you @anandahuja , your compassion, kindness, generosity and smarts are incredibly attractive but so is your moodiness and your annoying perfectionism.”

She then thanked him for standing beside her for the last four years and wished him a happy anniversary. Anand Ahuja was very quick to reply to Sonam Kapoor’s post for him, and he dropped a romantic comment that read, “Just getting started my bunny! Can’t get enough of you! #EverydayPhenomenal.”

Take a look below.

Credits: SpotboyE.com