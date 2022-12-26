“How will you sit in such a dress; you are looking uncomfortable” - netizens troll Akanksha Ranjan Kapoor on her dressing sense

MUMBAI :Akanksha Ranjan Kapoor is one of the major attractions coming from the Bollywood industry. The actress recently grabbed the attention of fans with her role in the movie Monica O My Darling. She definitely knows the right mantra to grab the fan’s attention with her hot looks.

This latest video of the actress Akanksha Ranjan Kapoor is grabbing everyone’s attention on social media as she was seen attending a celebration. The actress is looking pretty hot in her outfit; we really cannot take our eyes off her. The fans are also not able to stay calm but are praising the actress for her hot looks. But there are some people who are not happy with the outfit of the actress and are trolling her.

ALSO READ – “Shame, please take care of your parent’s respect” netizens trolls Nysa Devgn as she gets clicked post Christmas celebration

As we can see from these comments, many are saying this dress is very revealing and inappropriate, and that she is not looking comfortable and cannot carry the dress at all. Whereas many others are wondering what is the purpose of wearing such a dress when you have to pull it down all the time, it is very short. Furthermore, people are also asking ‘how will you sit in such a short dress?’

What are your views on the actress Akansha Ranjan Kapoor and this outfit of hers? What are your views on these comments coming from the netizens? Do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital, and television, stay tuned to TellyChakkar

ALSO READ Triple Role: Vishal Bhardwaj was operating as father, writer and producer for 'Kuttey'