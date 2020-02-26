Hrithik and Karan Johar to come together for Sourav Ganguly biopic?

MUMBAI: Bollywood loves a good biopic and has come up with quite a few sport biopics in the past few years. From Mohammad Azharuddin to MS Dhoni, we have covered them all, and now, we have the Ranveer Singh-starrer '83 that’s based on India’s historic World Cup triumph.

Karan Johar is reportedly planning a biopic on former Indian cricket captain Sourav Ganguly and wishes to cast Hrithik Roshan as Dada.

It’s pretty bizarre but the news might well be true as KJo has been spotted at the BCCI office a couple of times, and according to sources, talks are underway for a biopic on the current BCCI president.

It seems KJo has got Dada thinking, and we will definitely love to see the story of India’s most inspirational captain on the big screen.

But after watching the over-the-top SOTY2 Kabaddi sequences, we have reservations about Karan Johar making a film on any kind of sport.

Also, there is no questioning Hrithik’s acting chops but, as of now, it’s really hard to imagine him morphing into our most beloved Indian cricket captain.