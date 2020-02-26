News

Hrithik and Karan Johar to come together for Sourav Ganguly biopic?

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
26 Feb 2020 03:19 PM

MUMBAI: Bollywood loves a good biopic and has come up with quite a few sport biopics in the past few years. From Mohammad Azharuddin to MS Dhoni, we have covered them all, and now, we have the Ranveer Singh-starrer '83 that’s based on India’s historic World Cup triumph.

Karan Johar is reportedly planning a biopic on former Indian cricket captain Sourav Ganguly and wishes to cast Hrithik Roshan as Dada.

It’s pretty bizarre but the news might well be true as KJo has been spotted at the BCCI office a couple of times, and according to sources, talks are underway for a biopic on the current BCCI president.

It seems KJo has got Dada thinking, and we will definitely love to see the story of India’s most inspirational captain on the big screen.

 But after watching the over-the-top SOTY2 Kabaddi sequences, we have reservations about Karan Johar making a film on any kind of sport.

Also, there is no questioning Hrithik’s acting chops but, as of now, it’s really hard to imagine him morphing into our most beloved Indian cricket captain.

Tags Karan Johar Hrithik Roshan Mohammad Azharuddin MS Dhoni Ranveer Singh Sourav Ganguly BCCI SOTY2 Kabaddi Indian cricket captain TellyChakkar

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

 
 
 

Slideshow

Launch of ALTBalaji and ZEE5's upcoming...

more slideshows Click Here

Slideshow
Sony Entertainment Television launches India’s Best Dancer

Sony Entertainment Television launches India’s...

more slideshows Click Here

poll

Whose fashion game is better?

Anita
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the jumpsuit better:

Surbhi Jyoti
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here