News

Hrithik gets into Big B mode to talk about his abs

tellychakkar-sumeet's picture
By tellychakkar-sumeet
22 Feb 2020 02:00 AM

Actor Hrithik Roshan gave a twist to megastar Amitabh Bachchan's dialogue "Main aur meri tanhai" from the hit 1981 film "Silsila" to pen a hilarious tribute to his absent abs.

Hrithik, 46, took to Instagram to share his photo from Daboo Ratnani's new calendar. He is seen showing off his six-pack abs. But going by the caption, it seems like he is not in such a great shape. Giving a twist to Big B's dialogues, he spoke about his missing abs and "mota paet" (fat belly).

He also thanked the celebrity photographer for "this amazing shot".

The calendar also features other Bollywood actors like Kiara Advani, Bhumi Pednekar, Sunny Leone and Kriti Sanon who have shown their bold avatars.

Tags Amitabh Bachchan Big B Kiara Advani Bhumi Pednekar Sunny Leone Kriti Sanon

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow
Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhan actors on Indian Idol season 11 finale

Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhan actors on Indian Idol...

more slideshows Click Here

Slideshow
Zee TV launches ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs

Zee TV launches ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs

more slideshows Click Here

poll

Which actress' braids inspires you the most?

Drashti Dhami
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the ANUSORU DESIGN better?

Surbhi Jyoti
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here