Hrithik put aside own safety for 'War': Action director

By TellychakkarTeam
25 Sep 2019 12:51 PM

Mumbai, Sep 24 (IANS) South Korean action director SeaYoung Oh, who has worked on various action blockbusters including like "Avengers: Age of Ultron", was happy with work with Hrithik Roshan on "War". He says the Bollywood actor didn't think much about safety while shooting stunts for the upcoming film.

In "War", Oh has designed big action stunts, including a sequence featuring Hrithik on a plane and the much-touted one-shot entry sequence of actor Tiger Shroff.

"Hrithik put aside his own safety for the film to bring a jaw-dropping scene on the screen for the audience. I want to give standing ovation for Hrithik's fearless and confident performance. The way he smiles after perfectly finishing the action performance is something I will greatly miss," said Oh.

On Tiger's one-shot action entry, he shared: "Making a sequence in a single-shot requires everyone's undivided attention and effort especially when this is an action sequence, the actor's inborn talent and action capability become a prerequisite. Tiger performs action with such ease. He never failed to surprise me with his every movement. I believe Tiger will be the future of Bollywood's action films."

The Yash Raj Films-produced "War" will see Hrithik and Tiger pitted against each other in a massive showdown.

"War" is set to release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on October 2. The film also stars Vaani Kapoor playing Hrithik's love interest.

Source: IANS

