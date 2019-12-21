News

Hrithik refuses to work with Anand L Rai

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
21 Dec 2019 07:14 PM

MUMBAI: Talented and handsome actor Hrithik Roshan has given two consecutive hits this year. If we are to go by the rumours, Hrithik was approached by Anand L Rai for his untitled next, which was slated to cast Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush. But now, Hrithik has emphatically denied being in talks with Rai.Even though, Zero might have failed to impress the audience and critics Rai plans to return with a bang, with Hrithik Roshan, Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush in the lead roles. But it seems Hrithik has been skeptical working with Rai considering his last film. The reports suggest Hrithik and Sara had only to sign on the dotted line and the modalities were fast being worked out. Rai somehow tried convincing Hritik as he felt that the War actor would be best suited for his untitled next.As of now, the real reason for his denial hasn’t been revealed and we suspect it because of Rai’s failure with Zero.Credits: India Forums

Tags > Hrithik, Anand L Rai, Zero, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Recent Video
20 Dec 2019 10:10 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Bahu Begum to go off-air, Abeer-Mishti & Kartik-Naira celebrate their success, &more
Bahu Begum to go off-air, Abeer-Mishti &... | watch it
more videos Click Here

Recent Video
20 Dec 2019 10:06 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Dabangg 3 Public Review and fans message for Salman Khan, and the cast
Dabangg 3 Public Review and fans message for... | watch it
more videos Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Neha Marda
Neha Marda
Hunar Hali
Hunar Hali
Siddharth Arora
Siddharth Arora
Amitabh Bachchan
Amitabh Bachchan
Deepika Singh
Deepika Singh
Romit Raj
Romit Raj
Akhlaque Khan
Akhlaque Khan
Vrushali Chavan
Vrushali Chavan
Gurmeet Choudhary
Gurmeet Choudhary
Romit Raj
Romit Raj

past seven days