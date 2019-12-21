Hrithik refuses to work with Anand L Rai

MUMBAI: Talented and handsome actor Hrithik Roshan has given two consecutive hits this year. If we are to go by the rumours, Hrithik was approached by Anand L Rai for his untitled next, which was slated to cast Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush. But now, Hrithik has emphatically denied being in talks with Rai.Even though, Zero might have failed to impress the audience and critics Rai plans to return with a bang, with Hrithik Roshan, Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush in the lead roles. But it seems Hrithik has been skeptical working with Rai considering his last film. The reports suggest Hrithik and Sara had only to sign on the dotted line and the modalities were fast being worked out. Rai somehow tried convincing Hritik as he felt that the War actor would be best suited for his untitled next.As of now, the real reason for his denial hasn’t been revealed and we suspect it because of Rai’s failure with Zero.Credits: India Forums