Hrithik Roshan and Akshay Kumar to share screen space in Sooryavanshi?

MUMBAI: Our very own superhero Hrithik Roshan, who garnered immense fame with the Krish series, had an amazing 2019 with Super 30 and War.

Both the movies were loved by the audiences and the critics, and went on to do massive business at the box office.

Not only this, Hrithik is all set to show his cop avatar in Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi.

Rohit wanted to work with Hrithik for a long time. He offered a lead role to Hrithik in the Satte Pe Satta remake, but the actor did not take it on due to creative differences. However, Rohit has now decided to plan a cop film with Hrithik in the lead.

As per our sources, Hrithik also has a cameo in Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi.

His character will be introduced in Sooryavanshi much like Akshay’s character was introduced in Simmba.

Now, this news will raise the excitement level of fans who are already waiting for Sooryavanshi with bated breath.

After Singham and Simmba, Rohit is expanding his cop-universe with Sooryanashi.

Akshay will play ATS chief Veer Sooryavanshi in the film. The film will also have a cameo of Ranveer Singh (Simmba) and Ajay Devgn (Singham).

The trailer of Sooryavanshi is expected to launch on 27 Feb 2020. Slated for release on 27 March 2020, the film also stars Katrina Kaif, Gulshan Grover, Abhimanyu Singh, and Neena Gupta. It has created tremendous hype before release and is expected to create havoc at the box office.

Well, it will be interesting to see both the superstars together on the big screen for the first time.