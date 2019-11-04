Hrithik Roshan and Alia Bhatt to come together for a Sanjay Leela Bhansali movie?

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s fans were heartbroken when he shelved his much-anticipated project Inshallah with Salman Khan and Alia Bhatt. After all, it was supposed to mark his reunion with Salman after two decades. Besides, Bhansali was also looking forward to directing Alia for the first time.

But as soon as Inshallah got shoveled the director announced his new project Gangubai Kathiawadi. The much-talked-about movie will feature Alia Bhatt playing the titular role and the audience can’t keep calm about it.

Now as per sources it seems that Bhansali is going to rope Hrithik Roshan as the male lead in Gangubai Kathiawadi. The director as approached the actor to play the role of don Haji Mastan in the movie which will begin rolling in December this year.

Though Hrithik hasn’t yet given a nod for the movie, if everything falls in place and the actor comes on the board then it will mark Hrithik’s first collaboration with the Raazi actress.