Hrithik Roshan and Anushka Sharma starrer to be titled SEVEN

MUMBAI: Superstar Anushka Sharma has finally signed her next movie post the debacle of Zero. The actress will pair up for the first time with Hrithik Roshan in a film titled Seven, which is said to be the remake of Amitabh Bachchan and Hema Malini’s 1982 film, Satte Pe Satta.
The film will be helmed by Farah Khan and produced by Rohit Shetty. Farah in a recent interview said that this collaboration of Rohit and her is a deadly one. On the occasion of Diwali, they will be making a formal announcement, as she is waiting for Rohit Shetty to wrap up Sooryavanshi.
Hrithik is enjoying the success of his recent movies and will soon be working on Krrish 4 also.
