Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR to start shooting for War 2 in Mumbai

MUMBAI: War 2 is one exciting project that everyone is looking forward to. Everyone is keen to know when Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR will come together for the shoot. The schedule of the film began with Ayan Mukerji heading to Italy to film some action sequences way back in November 2023.

It seems some chase scenes where shot there. Jr NTR was busy with the shoot of Devara at that point. The biggest excitement about War 2 is to see Hrithik Roshan as the hero, and Jr NTR as the antagonist. The RRR star will be making his debut in Bollywood with the film.

As per a report in Peeping Moon, the two stars will start shoot from April 12, 2o24. It seems some crucial actions will be shot in and around Mumbai. The schedule will continue for 10 days. Hrithik Roshan has finished the shoot of his introductory sequence in the Shaolin Temple of Japan. This happened last month. Ayan Mukerji had flown down with the star as per reports.

As per a report in Hindustan Times, Jr NTR will come to Mumbai on April 11, 2024. The two will film some high octane sequences for the movie. Hrithik Roshan has already begun filming for the movie. Yash Raj Films is known to maintain secrecy around the sets. They are taking serious steps to prevent leak of any images. This happened after the Italy incident.

War 2 will be a treat for all fans of Jr NTR. His character has some grey shades, which will appeal to the masses. He is going to surprise one and all, as per insiders. Jr NTR became a global sensation after RRR.

