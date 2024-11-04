Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR to start shooting for War 2 in Mumbai

War 2 is one exciting project that everyone is looking forward to. Everyone is keen to know when Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR will come together for the shoot. The schedule of the film began with Ayan Mukerji heading to Italy to film some action sequences way back in November 2023.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 04/11/2024 - 00:15
movie_image: 
Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR

MUMBAI: War 2 is one exciting project that everyone is looking forward to. Everyone is keen to know when Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR will come together for the shoot. The schedule of the film began with Ayan Mukerji heading to Italy to film some action sequences way back in November 2023. 

Also read - War 2: Jr NTR’s role in the Hrithik Roshan starrer has a BIG TWIST

It seems some chase scenes where shot there. Jr NTR was busy with the shoot of Devara at that point. The biggest excitement about War 2 is to see Hrithik Roshan as the hero, and Jr NTR as the antagonist. The RRR star will be making his debut in Bollywood with the film.

As per a report in Peeping Moon, the two stars will start shoot from April 12, 2o24. It seems some crucial actions will be shot in and around Mumbai. The schedule will continue for 10 days. Hrithik Roshan has finished the shoot of his introductory sequence in the Shaolin Temple of Japan. This happened last month. Ayan Mukerji had flown down with the star as per reports.

As per a report in Hindustan Times, Jr NTR will come to Mumbai on April 11, 2024. The two will film some high octane sequences for the movie. Hrithik Roshan has already begun filming for the movie. Yash Raj Films is known to maintain secrecy around the sets. They are taking serious steps to prevent leak of any images. This happened after the Italy incident.

Also read - Must Read! The shoot of War 2 to begin from THIS date

War 2 will be a treat for all fans of Jr NTR. His character has some grey shades, which will appeal to the masses. He is going to surprise one and all, as per insiders. Jr NTR became a global sensation after RRR.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - Bollywood Life

War 2 Hrithik Roshan Devara Peeping Moon Ayan Mukerji Jr NTR Bollywood Instagram TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 04/11/2024 - 00:15

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR to start shooting for War 2 in Mumbai
MUMBAI: War 2 is one exciting project that everyone is looking forward to. Everyone is keen to know when Hrithik Roshan...
Anupamaa Spoiler: Anupama hesitates cooking
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Will marriage to Sachin cut Sailee's wings to fly, or will she receive his support? Neha Harsora, aka Sailee, from Star Plus Show Udne Ki Aasha, shares insights about the intriguing promo!
MUMBAI : Star Plus has ventured into unexplored territory. Star Plus has brought to its audience Udne Ki Aasha,...
BLACKPINK: From Lovesick Girls to Boombayah, here are top 5 songs you’ll listen to on loop
MUMBAI: BLACKPINK, consisting of Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa, is THE most famous K-pop girl band. The name comes right...
Salman Khan to make a MAJOR announcement on Eid
MUMBAI: The year started with a banger as we got to see a lot of announcements. Now the year is starting to look better...
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: Kartik Aaryan aka Rooh Baba steps out on the streets of Kolkata
MUMBAI : In Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 we got to watch Kartik Aaryan, Tabu and Kiara Advani steal the show. The movie was...
Recent Stories
Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR
Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR to start shooting for War 2 in Mumbai
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Salman Khan
Salman Khan to make a MAJOR announcement on Eid
Kartik Aaryan
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: Kartik Aaryan aka Rooh Baba steps out on the streets of Kolkata
Kareena Kapoor Khan
Crew: Kareena Kapoor Khan posts interesting UNSEEN pictures from the sets of the movie
Bade Miyan Chote Miyan
Bade Miyan Chote Miyan day 1 box office prediction: Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff starrer is all set to record one of the highest opening of 2024
Prerna Arora
Producer Prerna Arora applauds her 'role model' Ekta Kapoor as 'Crew' clocks 100 Crore at the box office
NTR Jr
Just In: Karan Johar and AA Films acquire the rights for the North India theatrical distribution of NTR Jr’s magnum opus ‘Devara: Part 1’