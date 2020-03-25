Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan to stay together amidst lockdown

MUMBAI: The coronavirus outbreak has brought the world to a standstill. Everyone is under lockdown at home, as the government has imposed a 21-day lockdown across the country.

Amidst this lockdown, Hrithik Roshan has been setting up major co-parenting goals, as he and his ex-wife have decided to move in together to spend time with their kid during this time.

Sharing the big news on social media, the actor revealed that it is unimaginable to think of being separated from his kids during the lockdown. He posted a picture of Sussanne who has volunteered to move out of her residence temporarily and stay with Hrithik so that their children are not disconnected indefinitely from either one of them.

'While the world talks about humanity coming together, I think it represents more than just an idea especially for parents sharing custody of their kids. How to keep their kids close to them without infringing on the right of the other who also has an equal right to be with his/her children,' Hrithik added.

Take a look.

