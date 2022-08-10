As Hrithik Roshan backs out of Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayan, makers are now in talks with this South star

According to reports, Hrithik Roshan has backed out of Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayan. Sources now say that the makers are in conversation with South actor Yash to star along with Ranbir Kapoor.
MUMBAI : Filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari, known for directing movies like Dangal, Chhichhore, and more has shared many times about his desire to bring out a big screen adaptation of Ramayan. News reports reveal that Nitesh Tiwari and his producers Madhu Mantena and Allu Arvind were speaking to actors Hrithik Roshan and Ranbir Kapoor for roles in the film. This news was mostly confirmed, but according to latest reports, Hrithik Roshan has backed out of the film.

A source revealed to a media portal, “Hrithik Roshan doesn't want to play back-to-back negative roles. While he loved the script of Ramayan, he wants to be the hero now, as fans love him as a hero over a villain. After several rounds of discussions with Nitesh Tiwari and Madhu Mantena, he decided to take a step back.” Hrithik's decision to step back had initially made the makers panic, but they have now got another option for the role.

The source added, “Rocking Star Yash is on the lookout for a script. His work is managed by an agency run by Madhu Mantena, who feels that Yash fits the bill for Ravana. They have already initiated talks with Yash and the Rocking Star has shown good interest in the film. If all goes well, Ramayan will happen now with Ranbir Kapoor and Yash. The casting has now gone to a Pan-Indian level.”

Yash is a well-known actor from the South film industry who is popularly known for his portrayal of Rocky Bhai in the KGF Franchise. It will be interesting to see the dynamic between Yash and Ranbir Kapoor in Ramayan.

