Hrithik Roshan on his way for a trip with sons and Saba Azad, fans in awe of the couple’s bonding

MUMBAI ::This is something that we hardly ever see. In fact we might have seen it in films where a father takes his kids on a vacation with his girlfriend, to make them bond better. Unbelievably, Hrithik Roshan is now doing that with his lady love Saba Azad.Recently the couple were seen at the airport with their luggage heading for a vacation.



What was surprising was that Hrithik’s kids Hreehan and Hridhaan were also present with the couple. Fans are in awe of this bonding and modern approach of the couple and how they are taking things forward.



Hrithik and Saba bonded on Twitter and have been in love ever since. Looks like their relationship has only grown stronger with every passing day.

The actor's fans are totally smitten by his look and are calling him the most handsome man ever. While Saba's neon co ords it is the perfect airport outfit and one can definitely take a cue from the diva. Hrithik and Saba met each other on Twitter and since then their love story began and it's almost a year since they are in a relationship and now they have come out stronger than ever before.

Check out their look here;

Hrithik and Saba are reportedly soon to get hitched and thus want every aspect of their relationship, which also includes the bonding with his kids to be nearly perfect.

