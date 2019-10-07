News

Hrithik Roshan makes for an ultimate lover and rebel in ‘War’!

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
07 Oct 2019 07:11 PM

MUMBAI: Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff starrer, War released on 2 October 2019 on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti and set the record for the highest-opening day collection for a Bollywood film in our country.

Featuring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff in lead roles and Vaani Kapoor in a pivotal role, the action thriller is directed by Siddharth Anand and is produced by Aditya Chopra under his banner Yash Raj Films.

War follows the story of RAW agent Khalid Rahmani, played by Tiger, who is assigned the task of finding and eliminating a former soldier-turned-rogue named Kabir Luthra, portrayed by Hrithik. Interestingly, Kabir is also Tiger’s mentor. The film has received great reviews and is continuing an exceptionally good run at the box office. Vaani and Hrithik’s on-screen chemistry along with the stunts performed has been applauded, while the script has received mixed reviews.

Today, Hrithik took to his official social media handle to share a post giving his fans and followers an insight into his much-loved character Kabir. Along with a short clip, he wrote the caption: “There is a child in him who’s angry. A rebel in him who’s calm. There is the ultimate lover in him who doesn’t believe in love. There is a saint in him who’s cocky. And there is the man in him who can’t find himself. And somewhere somehow he knows the comedy of it all. He takes all of it along. That’s where he finds Him. K.A.B.I.R”

Check out the post here:

past seven days