Hrithik Roshan mourns the demise of genius mathematician Vashishtha Narayan Singh

MUMBAI: Hrithik Roshan mourns the sad demise of prominent mathematician Vashishtha Narayan Singh who passed away on the 14th of November.



The actor took to social media & shared, "Not many people know that yesterday we lost one of the biggest mathematicians that India produced in the modern era. Vashishtha Narayan Singh, born in a village in Bihar, solved some of the most difficult equations of mathematics. Deeply saddened by his demise."



India has produced some of the finest mathematicians in the world like Aryabhatta for one, Srinivasa Ramanujan, P.C. Mahalanobis was another genius mathematician and many more. Coincidentally, Hrithik Roshan also played the role of Anand Kumar, a maths teacher who hails from Bihar.



Vashishtha Narayan Singh was a genius mathematician from Bihar, his achievements are still mentioned with a sense of pride by Netarhat Vidyalaya. He received Ph.D. in Reproducing Kernels and Operators with a Cyclic Vector from the University of California, Berkeley, in 1969.