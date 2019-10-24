Hrithik Roshan owns 2019 with War and Super 30 in the top 10 films of the year!

MUMBAI: Hrithik Roshan has had a phenomenal year with both his movies charting blockbuster numbers at the box office. The actor is on an all-time high with his latest movie entering the 300 crore club and becoming the highest-grossing movie of 2019.

This is the first time the actor has had back to back releases and both of them have scored big and with a lot of love and appreciation from fans, and it shows in the box office numbers that the movies have charted. Hrithik's transformation from Anand Kumar in Super 30 to Kabir in WAR has received a lot of appreciation from everyone given that both his characters were on different ends of the spectrum and both have scored big.

Apart from his great acting skills and dance moves, superstar Hrithik Roshan is also known for his impeccable dressing sense and style. There is no denying the fact that he is one of the most stylish actors in the whole of Tinseltown and when he dresses, he dresses to kill.

Hrithik Roshan recently won the title, `Gamechanger of the Year award` at an award function and has been enjoying all the love he has garnered for his power-packed performances in his films throughout the year.