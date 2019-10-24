News

Hrithik Roshan owns 2019 with War and Super 30 in the top 10 films of the year!

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
24 Oct 2019 07:00 PM
MUMBAI: Hrithik Roshan has had a phenomenal year with both his movies charting blockbuster numbers at the box office. The actor is on an all-time high with his latest movie entering the 300 crore club and becoming the highest-grossing movie of 2019. 
 
This is the first time the actor has had back to back releases and both of them have scored big and with a lot of love and appreciation from fans, and it shows in the box office numbers that the movies have charted. Hrithik's transformation from Anand Kumar in Super 30 to Kabir in WAR has received a lot of appreciation from everyone given that both his characters were on different ends of the spectrum and both have scored big.
 
Apart from his great acting skills and dance moves, superstar Hrithik Roshan is also known for his impeccable dressing sense and style. There is no denying the fact that he is one of the most stylish actors in the whole of Tinseltown and when he dresses, he dresses to kill. 
 
Hrithik Roshan recently won the title, `Gamechanger of the Year award` at an award function and has been enjoying all the love he has garnered for his power-packed performances in his films throughout the year.
Tags > Hrithik Roshan, War and Super 30, top 10 films, Bollywood, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Recent Video
24 Oct 2019 07:26 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Vikas Gupta’s heartfelt message for lt. Danish Zehen
Vikas Gupta’s heartfelt message for lt. Danish... | watch it
more videos Click Here

Slideshow

Celebs at a song launch

Celebs at a song launch
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Jay Bhanushali
Jay Bhanushali
Aashka Goradia
Aashka Goradia
Shah Rukh Khan
Shah Rukh Khan
Pratibha Tiwari
Pratibha Tiwari
Aakanksha Singh
Aakanksha Singh
Evelyn Sharma
Evelyn Sharma
Shabbir Ahluwalia
Veena Malik
Veena Malik
Monica Dogra
Monica Dogra
Vrushali Chavan
Vrushali Chavan

past seven days