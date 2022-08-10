From Hrithik Roshan to Prabhas to Kartik Aaryan, Kangana Ranaut answers questions about these stars during #askkangana

MUMBAI: We all know that Kangana Ranaut is one actress who is not scared of anyone and says what her heart wants. She has been quite active on social media, and a few weeks ago, she also made a comeback on Twitter. While #AskSRK is one of the most famous celebrity-fan interactions that take place on Twitter, today Kangana also decided to interact with her fans on the micro-blogging site.

When a fan asked Kangana about Kartik, the actress said, “Kartik is self made and follows his own path, he is not a part of any camp or group, he is cool.” Check out the tweet below...

Kangana and Prabhas had worked together in the Telugu movie Ek Niranjan. So, a fan asked the actress, “Can we expect darling & kangana combo again!! Tell us some past lovely memories”. To this Kangana replied, “Prabhas home has the best food ever … and he is a wonderful host #askkangana.”

We all know that all is not well between Kangana and Hrithik, and Kangana and Diljit. So, when a netizen asked Kangana about who her favourite actor is, Hrithik Roshan or Diljit Dosanjh, the actress tweeted, “I thought one does action and other one makes song videos, honestly never saw them act … can only tell if someday I see them act … if such a thing happens do let me know thanks #askkangana.”

Kangana also gave many other interesting answers like she spoke about the Tamil film industry, her Chandramukhi 2 co-star Raghav and more.

