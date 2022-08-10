From Hrithik Roshan to Prabhas to Kartik Aaryan, Kangana Ranaut answers questions about these stars during #askkangana

Kangana Ranaut recently did #askkangana on Twitter and interacted with her fans. She spoke about Hrithik Roshan, Prabhas, Kartik Aaryan, and a lot more during the interaction.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 02/20/2023 - 16:01
movie_image: 
From Hrithik Roshan to Prabhas to Kartik Aaryan, Kangana Ranaut answers questions about these stars during #askkangana

MUMBAI: We all know that Kangana Ranaut is one actress who is not scared of anyone and says what her heart wants. She has been quite active on social media, and a few weeks ago, she also made a comeback on Twitter. While #AskSRK is one of the most famous celebrity-fan interactions that take place on Twitter, today Kangana also decided to interact with her fans on the micro-blogging site.

When a fan asked Kangana about Kartik, the actress said, “Kartik is self made and follows his own path, he is not a part of any camp or group, he is cool.” Check out the tweet below...

Also Read Check out these BTS pictures from the sets of Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur starrer Tiku Weds Sheru

Kangana and Prabhas had worked together in the Telugu movie Ek Niranjan. So, a fan asked the actress, “Can we expect darling & kangana combo again!! Tell us some past lovely memories”. To this Kangana replied, “Prabhas home has the best food ever … and he is a wonderful host #askkangana.”

We all know that all is not well between Kangana and Hrithik, and Kangana and Diljit. So, when a netizen asked Kangana about who her favourite actor is, Hrithik Roshan or Diljit Dosanjh, the actress tweeted, “I thought one does action and other one makes song videos, honestly never saw them act … can only tell if someday I see them act … if such a thing happens do let me know thanks #askkangana.”

Kangana also gave many other interesting answers like she spoke about the Tamil film industry, her Chandramukhi 2 co-star Raghav and more.

Also Read: Kangana Ranaut mortgaged her properties while making 'Emergency'

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Hrithik Roshan Prabhas Kartik Aaryan Kangana Ranaut Tejas emergency Diljit Dosanjh Chandramukhi 2 Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 02/20/2023 - 16:01

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Spoiler Alert! Junooniyatt: Jahan and Elaahi get closer; Jordan's enmity intensifies
MUMBAI:Colors channel is here with a new show Junooniyat. Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta’s Dreamiyata Productions is...
Spoiler Alert! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Akshara is back in Udaipur; Abhimanyu gets restless
MUMBAI :Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running TV show. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning hearts...
Exclusive! Sumbul Touqeer khan to enter Kundali Bhagya post leap?
MUMBAI :Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya is produced by Balaji Telefilms. It stars Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya and is...
Exclusive! Neerja and Flying Jatt child actor Jaslin Singh roped in for movie Band Of Maharajas
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has always been upfront with regards to delivering some exclusive information coming from the...
Spoiler Alert! Kundali Bhagya: Karan will realize his mistake and hug Rishabh
MUMBAI: Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya is produced by Balaji Telefilms. It stars Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya and is...
Recent Stories
Exclusive! Neerja and Flying Jatt child actor Jaslin Singh roped in for movie Band Of Maharajas
Exclusive! Neerja and Flying Jatt child actor Jaslin Singh roped in for movie Band Of Maharajas

Latest Video

Related Stories
Exclusive! Neerja and Flying Jatt child actor Jaslin Singh roped in for movie Band Of Maharajas
Exclusive! Neerja and Flying Jatt child actor Jaslin Singh roped in for movie Band Of Maharajas
“At least wear something decent, you are pulling the dress down” netizens trolls Karishma Tanna for her dressing
“At least wear something decent, you are pulling the dress down,” say netizens as they troll Karishma Tanna on her dressing
Check out these BTS pictures from the sets of Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur starrer Tiku Weds Sheru
Check out these BTS pictures from the sets of Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur starrer Tiku Weds Sheru
What went wrong with Kartik Aaryan starrer Shehzada?
What went wrong with Kartik Aaryan starrer Shehzada?
Raj was aspirational, naughty & charming!’ : Ranbir Kapoor on how ‘Raj’ from DDLJ shaped him as a romantic film hero
Raj was aspirational, naughty & charming!’ : Ranbir Kapoor on how ‘Raj’ from DDLJ shaped him as a romantic film hero
Lawyer Rizwan Siddiqui says Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s house help in Dubai is being flown to India, hoping she unites with her family
Lawyer Rizwan Siddiqui says Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s house help in Dubai is being flown to India, hoping she unites with her family