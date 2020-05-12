Hrithik Roshan praises Raghav Juyal

MUMBAI: Star Plus dance reality show Dance Plus is a very successful series on television. The show sees contestants of all ranges.

Now the concept of the show is where these contestants are being trained by coaches Puneet, Dharmesh, Shakti, and in the latest season, she was replaced by choreographer Karishma.

And one of the USP's of the show is that it’s been hosted by Raghav who makes the show very entertaining.

On the show, as we all know there are a lot of celebrities who come to promote their movie and Raghav entertains them, and makes them laugh.

We came across a throwback video where superstar Hrithik Roshan had praised Raghav, where he said that he is a very humble person, and with so much talent that he has, he can have an ego and have so much attitude, but he is simple and down to earth guy.

He further tells him to show his slow-motion walk, and Raghav seems to more than happy and overwhelmed to perform in front of him, and also got a little emotional.

Well, there is no doubt that Raghav is a very talented guy and very few have the caliber to entertain the audience.

