Hrithik Roshan puts out a strong message for all his fans to help stop the spread of Coronavirus

MUMBAI: In wake of the recent outbreak, Hrithik Roshan took to his social media and urged the fans to prevent and stop the spread of pandemic, coronavirus. In this heartfelt video, the actor goes vocal about the prevailing scenario in the country and around the world. This comes as a strong message from the superstar who is spreading awareness amongst the millions of his fans.

Hrithik reiterates all the steps that people must take in order to curb the spread. The information has been around but when it comes from the personalities you follow, admire and idolise, the words definitely have a different impact. Considering Hrithik’s huge army of fans, this video ignites a hope that they will not just follow what he is saying but also spread his message to many others during this time.

The actor took to his social media and shares, “Help stop the spread.

There are simple steps to be followed . ये हम सबकी ज़िम्मेदारी है। #COVIDー19 #StayHomeIndia #IndiaFightsCorona #Covid19 #StayHomeStaySafe #CoronaVirus @my_bmc”.

Hrithik holds a wide fanbase all across, beyond borders. With this, the actor truly gives a new definition to “with great power comes great responsibility” and is sure to inspire many to take the necessary measures in order to prevent the spread of Coronavirus.