Is Hrithik Roshan replacing Salman Khan in Inshallah?

MUMBAI: Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Salman Khan were supposed to collaborate for Inshallah. The film was to bring together Salman Khan and Alia Bhatt on the big screen for the first time. However, fans were left dazed after the much-hyped film was put on the backburner by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

While many were hoping to see Sanjay and Salman teaming up, things went downhill after the tweet by the latter that Inshallah might not release on Eid and another film of his will be coming out on the same date. Later, Bhansali’s production house tweeted about shelving the Inshallah for now. Since then various speculations have been rife about the Alia Bhatt starrer.

Now, according to the latest media reports, yesterday, a cheery Alia stepped out from Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s office which gave way for speculations that the film might be happening again. As per a report in Mumbai Mirror, a source informed the daily that recently Hrithik Roshan met up with Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Though the source didn’t confirm why the meeting took place, the report stated that it might just be for Sanjay’s film, Inshallah. Though no official word has been received from Bhansali’s office about Inshallah, Alia’s happy exit from his office yesterday has added to the curiosity.