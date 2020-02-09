Hrithik Roshan is setting major travel goals and we can’t keep calm!

The year 2020 has only just begun, and superstar Hrithik Roshan is running a hectic work schedule. Striking a perfect work life balance amidst his busy itinerary, Hrithik is seen enjoying his stay in LA planned with Booking.com and his social media handles are testimony of his experiences.

The Bollywood superstar has been relaxing in LA for over a week now and his series of sun kissed pictures on social media are giving us major travel goals. Spotted in a maroon jacket and brown pants, the actor has taken travel fashion a notch higher!

With the hashtag #travellernottourist, Hrithik shares what travel means to him on social media, “Old poses, different places. I think what I bring back most from my travels is stories of other travelers I meet . Such a stimulating and enriching experience. Love sharing new ideas with my kids and my family. So much fun to learn about the culture and people at the places I visit. This trip to LA was one of those, while I celebrated my friends here, I also met some amazing people and heard their amazing stories. Thank you @booking.com for helping make travel so easy.”

Further elaborating on his travels, Hrithik Roshan said "Travel for me is food for the soul. Being an observant by nature & explorer at heart, I am nourished with each cultural exchange that a journey offers. Fortunately, my work largely involves living out of a suitcase and meeting some beautiful people from across the world”.

Post a promotional slew following two box office hit releases in 2019, Hrithik is making the most of his leisure time exploring the city, cycling around the streets of LA and soaking in some winter sun on the beaches of Santa Monica.

Hrithik Roshan brought in the New Year with his family. Returning to work soon after to commence the shoot of Krrish 4, the Super 30 and War actor is making work seem fun, courtesy of his social media.