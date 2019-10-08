News

Hrithik Roshan shares his fitness regime

By TellychakkarTeam
08 Oct 2019
Mumbai, Oct 6 (IANS) He is considered one of the most attractive male celebrities in India. He has bagged titles like 'Sexiest Asian Man', 'Hottest man on planet' and of course Bollywood's ‘Greek God over the years. But what's the secret behind his chiseled physique?
 
Sharing his fitness regime, Hrithik Roshan told IANS: "Fitness for me is more about staying healthy than looking good. I am not attached to my six pack abs or biceps. My fitness regime includes more functional training and cardio to increase my stamina to prepare for varied roles."
 
For his film "Super 30", Hrithik had to put on weight to get into the character of Maths teacher Anand Kumar. And after wrapping "Super 30", he had to prepare for his film "War" in which he plays the role of Kabir, who has a muscular body.
 
Hrithik shared it was his "War" co-star Tiger Shroff, who helped him in transforming his body.
 
"It was a delight to work with Tiger. One of the best things about him is that he is very hard working. And only he could bring me back on my toes during 'War' after getting lenient with my workouts and diet during 'Super 30'. I couldn't be complacent with him around," he added.
 
IANS
Tags > Sexiest Asian Man, Hrithik Roshan, Super 30, war, Tiger Shroff,

