Hrithik Roshan thanked for his generous contribution by Cintaa General Secretary, Sushant Singh

MUMBAI: With the entire nation brought to a standstill by the coronavirus pandemic, there are lakhs of people left wondering how they will make ends meet, for however long the lockdown lasts. In a tight situation like this, Hrithik Roshan has stepped forward again this time to financially support Cine & TV artistes and their families, who've been hit the hardest due to films/TV serials’ shoots coming to a halt.

With the situation looking more dire with each passing day, these efforts of Hrithik and his benevolence of donating his time and tremendous resources, to provide aid to the less fortunate is respectworthy. Sushant Singh, CINTAA head and general secretary took to his twitter account to thank the superstar for his generosity. Ironically, he used one of their famous patriotic songs together from their movie Lakshya to express his gratitude.

He wrote: "‘कंधों से मिलते हैं कंधे, कदमों से कदम मिलते हैं !!’ A big shoutout to my friend @iHrithik for his generous contribution to help our fraternity @CintaaOfficial"

This is not the first time that the actor has shown concerns and proactively provided assistance to the indigent. Time and again, Hrithik has taken essential efforts and extended support and funds that aim to aid the people of the nation by arranging for N95 and FFP3 masks for the BMC workers and caretakers and also facilitated over 1.2 lakh nutritious cooked meals for the needy.

As a global community, we all need to come together to fight against this situation and Hrithik's philanthropic aids are sure to help the people of our country. It's this side of him that fans love the most and in true way he is a role model to many.