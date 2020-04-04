Is Hrithik Roshan the first choice for the remake of The Burning Train? Here’s what we know

MUMBAI: Hrithik Roshan had a wonderful 2019 with War and Super 30. Fans are eagerly waiting for the hunk to reveal what he is doing next. Amidst this, the Coronavirus pandemic broke out in India and every one was compelled to stay at home. However, before the lockdown, Jackky Bhagnani and Juno Chopra announced the remake of Ravi Chopra’s 1980 film, The Burning Train.

While they officially announced the remake, nothing was shared about the casting choices. Now, as per a latest report in Filmfare, Hrithik may be the first choice for the remake of The Burning Train.

A source revealed to the portal, 'Juno and Jackky have decided to approach Hrithik Roshan for the remake. They are keen to have him on board as they feel that he will take this film to another level. The film's planning was in full progress but due to the corona pandemic, the project is now on a standstill. As soon as the lockdown is removed, the producers will have a meeting with Hrithik Roshan.'

Isn't that exciting? We would love to see the actor in the remake of this film.

