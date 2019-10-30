Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff starrer War’s trailer gets over 100 million views on YouTube

MUMBAI: Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff’s War was one of the much-anticipated films. Fans were super excited to watch the duo on the big screen, and after release, the film went on to perform superb at the box office.



Also starring Vaani Kapoor, the film has grossed more than Rs 300 crore in domestic market, making it the most successful film of this year so far. Now, the film has crossed another milestone. Its trailer has clocked more than 100 million views on YouTube and joined films like Baahubali, Thugs of Hindostan and Zero.Take a look at War’s trailer right here: