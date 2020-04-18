News

Hrithik Roshan wishes birthday to 4-year-old fan

18 Apr 2020

MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan made a four-year-old boy's birthday extra special by sending him a special message.

A social media user took to Twitter, where she shared a video of her toddler son talking about her favourite actor Hrithik.

She captioned it: "Sir @iHrithik My son Ved turns 4 today. He is a big big fan of yours and thinks himself as you . If you could please wish him, he will be extremely happy. Here is his fan moment just for you."

To which, Hrithik replied: "Too sweet. Belated birthday wishes to Ved...all my love."

Amid lockdown due to coronavirus, Hirthik has decided to provide 1.2 lakh nutritious cooked meals for those who are unable to provide for themselves in these times of COVID-19 lockdown.

Hrithik has also provided N95 and FFP3 masks for the BMC workers and caretakers.

SOURCE: IANS 

