Hrithik Roshan's cousin to make her Bollywood debut soon

By TellychakkarTeam
04 Nov 2019 06:53 PM

MUMBAI: Hrithik Roshan has been entertaining audience with his film work and he has a crazy fan following. He was last seen in War. Now, his cousin, Pashmina Roshan, is set to make her Bollywood debut soon.

Pashmina is the daughter of Rajesh Roshan who is a known composer in the show business. According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, Pashmina is in talks with some top shops and could even make her debut by 2020 itself. “The new star kid has the face of an 18-year-old and the mind of a 40-year-old while she will actually turn 24 on 10 November,” a source told Mirror. "Pashmina has a strong theatre background and has done a six-month course from Barry John’s acting school in Mumbai. She has also trained with theatre-actor Abhishek Pandey, actress-director and recipient of the Sahitya Natak Akademi Award, Nadira Babbar, and American playwright Jeff Goldberg," a source told Mirror.

