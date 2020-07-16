News

Hrithik's Thursday selfie leaves fans impressed

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
16 Jul 2020 05:38 PM

MUMBAI: Hrithik Roshan has made Thursday morning bright for fans, with a dazzling Instagram selfie and a one-word caption.

"Morning," he wrote on a new image that highlights the superstar's hazel-green eyes and a designer beard.

"Wow..so hot," a user commented.

"This picture reminds me of Kareena's dailogue of 'good looks, good looks and good looks' from 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham'," another one wrote.

(Also Read: Hrithik Roshan is a spitting image of dad Rakesh in this throwback pic, mom Pinkie shares proof)

Friends in the film industry were impressed, too.

Actress Preity Zinta wrote: "Wow"

"What a lovely picture," actor Kunal Kapoor posted.

Hrithik is currently spending time with his sons and former wife Sussanne Khan at his home in Mumbai.

(Also Read: Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara turns 9: Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar, Abhay’s BTS pic with Zoya leaves us nostalgic)

Tags Hrithik Roshan Dazzling Preity Zinta Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham Kareena Kapoor Khan Kunal Kapoor Sussanne Khan Instagram TellyChakkar

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.

Related Video

Also See