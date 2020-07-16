Hrithik's Thursday selfie leaves fans impressed

MUMBAI: Hrithik Roshan has made Thursday morning bright for fans, with a dazzling Instagram selfie and a one-word caption.

"Morning," he wrote on a new image that highlights the superstar's hazel-green eyes and a designer beard.

"Wow..so hot," a user commented.

"This picture reminds me of Kareena's dailogue of 'good looks, good looks and good looks' from 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham'," another one wrote.

Friends in the film industry were impressed, too.

Actress Preity Zinta wrote: "Wow"

"What a lovely picture," actor Kunal Kapoor posted.

Hrithik is currently spending time with his sons and former wife Sussanne Khan at his home in Mumbai.

