Hritik Roshan had suggested the title of this film to Yash Chopra

MUMBAI: Darr is one of the cult movies of Indian cinema. The movie was helmed by Yash Chopra, and it brought immense recognition for SRK. It was a huge success at the box office.

But did you know who suggested the name Darr to Yash Chopra? It was none other than Hritik Roshan and Uday Chopra.

Since the movie was based on a stalker and psychotic lover, which builds fear in Juhi Chawla’s character, the actor thought that Darr would be the perfect title for the movie.

Well, there is no doubt in the fact that the title is apt as per the story and script.