Huge Trouble! Kangana Ranaut to appear before Mumbai court on THIS date, and this has connection with Javed Akhtar

MUMBAI: Kangana Ranaut on Monday sought an exemption from appearing in the hearing of Bollywood lyricist Javed Akhtar's petition against her before the Andheri Magistrate Court. After Ranaut failed to appear in court today, Akhtar's lawyer, Jay Bharadwaj, urged that a non-bailable warrant be issued against Ranaut for not appearing in court on multiple occasions. However, the case will now be heard on July 4 at 4 pm.

Ranaut has also sought that no media be present when the Magistrate records her statement. Akhtar had filed a defamation suit against Ranaut, claiming that she had defamed him by referring to him as a member of a particular gang in the film industry in an interview with a news channel. Ranaut gave the interview following the suicide of actor Sushant Singh Rajput on June 14, 2020.

Soon after, Ranaut filed a new extortion complaint against Akhtar, which the court will hear only after Ranaut appears in court and gives her statement.

The entire issue emanates from 2016 when Akhtar called Ranaut and her sister, Rangoli Chandel, with the help of a doctor known to both of them, to his house. The doctor was also known to actor Hrithik Roshan, and Ranaut and Akhtar as well. Around that time, Kangana Ranaut and Hrithik Roshan were making headlines for their alleged relationship and the emails exchanged between them.

