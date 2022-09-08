Huge Trouble! Is Liger actor Vijay Deverakonda annoyed with filmmaker Karan Johar? Scroll down to know more

Vijay Devearkonda was last seen in Karan Johar’s Liger film co-starring Ananya Panday, Ramya Krishnan, Mike Tyson in the cameo role

MUMBAI: It is rumored that Liger star Vijay Deverakonda is upset with Karan Johar after the episode of his with Ananya Panday due to the cheese remarks on him. Recently when Vijay was spotted by the shutterbugs, who funnily addressed him as ‘Cheese’, his reaction only showed that he isn’t very happy with all the hullabaloo around him being called cheese.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

In the show, Karan Johar asked Sara Ali Khan to take the name of one actor who she desires to date and she took Vijay Deverakonda's name, the moment she took his name, KJo asked Janhvi if he thought she likes Vijay, and later they made him the cheese.

A close source to the actor has rubbished the rumours calling them baseless. "The actor is extremely in love with all the attention he is getting and is only thankful to Karan Johar for everything. He is his mentor to him and the star is full of gratitude for him as he helped him reach the Hindi audience through Liger", claims a source to the actor.

While Vijay has made some amazing friends in Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, and Ananya Panday, he respects the admiration they have for him. Right now, the actor is only focusing on the promotion of his film Liger, and he is leaving no stone unturned to make the film reach a wider audience as it's his first pan-India film.

Credit: BollywoodLife

