Huge update! Aamir Khan in talks to play a lawyer in his next film

MUMBAI: Aamir Khan is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film, Laal Singh Chaddha. It is an adaptation of Tom Hank’s Forrest Gump. Meanwhile, there seem to be a few projects that the superstar is thinking about. And if reports are to be believed, then he might be collaborating with director Siddharth P Malhotra, who had earlier helmed Rani Mukerji starrer Hichki.

Aamir Khan is known for doing one project at a time and selecting the most engaging narratives. The perfectionist has four projects on his mind, all of which look quite interesting.

After ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’, Aamir will start work on the official adaptation of Spanish Film, ‘Campeones’, while he is also in talks with director Siddharth P Malhotra for a movie. Apart from these two, the actor has also been offered a biopic of a controversial lawyer and he also has Gulshan Kumar’s biopic ‘Moghul’, reports a portal. Soon after the release of ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’, Aamir will reportedly begin work on ‘Campeones’ remake.

‘Campeones’ remake will be helmed by RS Prasanna. Refusing to spill the beans on the project, Aamir had said, "I haven't announced my next film yet, how did you get to know? Planning is on, I'll let you know soon.” Spanish comedy-drama ‘Campeones’ narrates the story of a drunkard basketball coach who is assigned to create team of unlikely champions. This film was Spain’s official entry to the Oscars in 2018 and was also the country’s highest-grossing movie that year.

Moreover, Aamir is all set to leave for Panchkula, Haryana to attend Khelo India Youth Games. He has been invited as a celebrity guest at the event and will be seen addressing the young athlete talent from across schools and colleges of India. The actor’s presence will surely boost enthusiasm and help in recognition of the talent present there.

