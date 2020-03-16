Huge update! Ketaki Chitale sent to judicial custody

Marathi actress Ketaki Chitale was arrested after a case was registered against her for allegedly sharing a 'derogatory' post about NCP president Sharad Pawar on social media. The Thane crime branch and Kalamboli police teams seized electronic from her home.
MUMBAI: Marathi actress Ketaki Chitale was arrested after a case was registered against her for allegedly sharing a 'derogatory' post about NCP president Sharad Pawar on social media. The Thane crime branch and Kalamboli police teams seized electronic from her home. She was remanded in police custody till May 24. Now, she has been sent to judicial custody till June 7 in the SC/ST Act case.

 

The actress has been arrested in connection with the case registered against her in March 2020 under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. Earlier, cases were also registered against the actor in Mumbai, Akola, and Dhule districts in connection with the online post.

 

The post shared by Chitale, which was in verse form, was purportedly written by someone else.

It contained phrases like “hell is waiting” and “you hate Brahmins”, allegedly referring to Pawar, whose party shares power in Maharashtra with the Shiv Sena and Congress.

 

After her post, black ink and eggs were thrown at the actress in Navi Mumbai by workers of NCP's women wing. Earlier, the case was registered against her under Indian Penal Code sections 500 (defamation), 501 (printing or engraving matter known to be defamatory), 505 (2) (making, publishing or circulating any statement, rumour or report promoting enmity, hatred or ill will between classes), and 153 A (spreading disharmony among people).

 

Credits: TOI

