Huge update! Kriti Sanon and Aditya Roy Kapur come together for SLB's next

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's directorial debut was the musical romance Khamoshi (1996), that earned him a Filmfare Award for Best Film (Critics). He then attained huge stardom and prominence in Hindi cinema with the highly successful love triangle Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam (1999) and the period romance Devdas (2002).

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 06/21/2022 - 00:50
movie_image: 
Kriti Sanon and Aditya Roy Kapur

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's directorial debut was the musical romance Khamoshi (1996), that earned him a Filmfare Award for Best Film (Critics). He then attained huge stardom and prominence in Hindi cinema with the highly successful love triangle Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam (1999) and the period romance Devdas (2002). He is busy getting ready to take his next project on floors. And for that, he has roped in the handsome Aditya Roy Kapur and the gorgeous Kriti Sanon for a romantic story.

Also read Wow! Take a look at the most expensive collection of Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor

SLB is famous for his illustrious filmography and his films, which ostensibly cater to sentiments of glory, pride, heartbreak, betrayal, war, romance, and much more. His latest larger-than-life successful venture was with Alia Bhatt (Gangubai Kathiawadi), which got the film to earn Rs. 100 crores at the box office.

A source close to Aditya and Kriti said that they can neither confirm nor deny it till things are official but hinted at this collaboration being worked out.

SLB is also busy with Heera Mandi, which will explore stories of courtesans and the hidden cultural reality of Heera Mandi, a dazzling district, during pre-independent India. It’s a series about love, betrayal, succession, and politics.

Also read Oops! Netizens slam Janhvi Kapoor in her latest post, compare her with Poonam Pandey for THIS reason

For more news from the entertainment industry, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits: Pinkvilla

Kriti Sanon Aditya Roy Kapur Karan Johar Sanjay Leela Bhansali Filmmaker Bollywood actors Entertainment Movie News Film industry
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 06/21/2022 - 00:50

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Exclusive! Jennifer Winget reveals that she felt proud while wearing the uniform on screen in Code M, says, “It is a lifetime opportunity, and the character is so strong”
Jennifer Winget started her career as a child actor and is now an established star.She was a part of many serials but...
Koffee With Karan Season 7: Exclusive! This is when the new season will stream online
MUMBAI: Koffee with Karan is a Bollywood chat show. The biggies of the industry grace it and interact with the host...
Shocking! Sidhu Moose Wala murder case: Police made three more arrests, two sharpshooters caught
Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead and the country is still in shock regarding the same. The country lost the young singer-...
Shocking! Popular TV actress found dead at her rented home
MUMBAI: According to the reports, popular Odia television actor Rashmirekha Ojha has left this world. The actress...
Huge update! Kriti Sanon and Aditya Roy Kapur come together for SLB's next
Sanjay Leela Bhansali's directorial debut was the musical romance Khamoshi (1996), that earned him a Filmfare Award for...
Off screenz I am very close to Sanjay and Anjum; my bond with Dheeraj and Manit is very different: Kundali Bhagya’s Abhishek Kapur aka Sameer Luthra
MUMBAI: Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya is produced by Balaji Telefilms. It stars Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya and is...
Recent Stories
Kriti Sanon and Aditya Roy Kapur
Huge update! Kriti Sanon and Aditya Roy Kapur come together for SLB's next
Latest Video