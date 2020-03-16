Huge update! Kriti Sanon and Aditya Roy Kapur come together for SLB's next

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's directorial debut was the musical romance Khamoshi (1996), that earned him a Filmfare Award for Best Film (Critics). He then attained huge stardom and prominence in Hindi cinema with the highly successful love triangle Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam (1999) and the period romance Devdas (2002). He is busy getting ready to take his next project on floors. And for that, he has roped in the handsome Aditya Roy Kapur and the gorgeous Kriti Sanon for a romantic story.

SLB is famous for his illustrious filmography and his films, which ostensibly cater to sentiments of glory, pride, heartbreak, betrayal, war, romance, and much more. His latest larger-than-life successful venture was with Alia Bhatt (Gangubai Kathiawadi), which got the film to earn Rs. 100 crores at the box office.

A source close to Aditya and Kriti said that they can neither confirm nor deny it till things are official but hinted at this collaboration being worked out.

SLB is also busy with Heera Mandi, which will explore stories of courtesans and the hidden cultural reality of Heera Mandi, a dazzling district, during pre-independent India. It’s a series about love, betrayal, succession, and politics.

