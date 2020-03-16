Huge update! Malvika Sharma joins Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali

For the past few months, Salman Khan-led Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali has been in the news. The film earlier made headlines when the Dabbang actor was accused of replacing Arshad Warsi and Shreyas Talpade with his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma and Zaheer Iqbal.
MUMBAI: For the past few months, Salman Khan-led Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali has been in the news. The film earlier made headlines when the Dabbang actor was accused of replacing Arshad Warsi and Shreyas Talpade with his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma and Zaheer Iqbal. Now, the latest news reports suggest that actors Jassie Gill and Siddharth Nigam have been finalised to play Salman's brothers in the movie, effectively replacing the previous cast of Aayush Sharma and Zaheer Iqbal. 

Now, we have heard that the makers have roped in South actress Malvika Sharma for a pivotal role in the film. “Malvika came onboard recently and has been paired opposite Siddharth Nigam. She is extremely excited to be a part of the Salman Khan starrer and will start shooting for the film soon,” informs a source close to the development. While this upcoming Farhad Samji directorial will mark Malvika’s Hindi film debut, she has an impressive lineup of films ahead in the South film industry too.

Directed by Farhad Samji, the upcoming film also stars Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh, Shehnaaz Gill, and Raghav in key roles. As of now, nothing is known about the project as the makers have kept everything tightly under wraps. Looking at the cast, it is sure that the film will be a hell of a ride.

For more news from the entertainment industry, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits: Pinkvilla
    
    
    

