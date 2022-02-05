Huge update! Mithun Chakraborty back home from the hospital

MUMBAI: Mithun Chakraborty, a veteran actor, has ruled the hearts of his admirers for decades. The actor's most recent appearance was in Vivek Agnihotri's critically praised film The Kashmir Files. He was recently rushed to a private hospital in Bengaluru after he complained of severe stomach ache, fever, and similar symptoms. The actor has now been discharged. His son, Mahaakshay Chakraborty, also known as Mimoh Chakraborty, revealed the same and said, “he is fit and fine.” He added that he was admitted due to kidney stones.

Mithun Chakraborty made his acting debut with the art house drama Mrigayaa (1976), for which he won his first National Film Award for Best Actor. He played Jimmy in the 1982 film Disco Dancer, which was commercially successful. He is also loved for his performances in films such as Surakksha, Sahhas, Wardat, Wanted, Boxer, Pyar Jhukta Nahin, Pyari Behna, Avinash, Dance Dance, Prem Pratigyaa, Mujrim, Agneepath, Yugandhar, The Don, and Jallaad. In 1991, he won the Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actor for his role as Krishnan Iyer Nariyal Paniwala in the film Agneepath.

He was also a part of the judges panel for Hunarbaaz Desh Ki Shaan, a talent-based show that gives a platform to others to showcase their gifts.

