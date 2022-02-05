Huge update! Mithun Chakraborty back home from the hospital

Mithun Chakraborty, a veteran actor, has ruled the hearts of his admirers for decades. The actor's most recent appearance was in Vivek Agnihotri's critically praised film The Kashmir Files.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 05/02/2022 - 18:29
movie_image: 
Huge update! Mithun Chakraborty back home from the hospital

MUMBAI: Mithun Chakraborty, a veteran actor, has ruled the hearts of his admirers for decades. The actor's most recent appearance was in Vivek Agnihotri's critically praised film The Kashmir Files. He was recently rushed to a private hospital in Bengaluru after he complained of severe stomach ache, fever, and similar symptoms. The actor has now been discharged. His son, Mahaakshay Chakraborty, also known as Mimoh Chakraborty, revealed the same and said, “he is fit and fine.” He added that he was admitted due to kidney stones.

Mithun Chakraborty made his acting debut with the art house drama Mrigayaa (1976), for which he won his first National Film Award for Best Actor. He played Jimmy in the 1982 film Disco Dancer, which was commercially successful. He is also loved for his performances in films such as Surakksha, Sahhas, Wardat, Wanted, Boxer, Pyar Jhukta Nahin, Pyari Behna, Avinash, Dance Dance, Prem Pratigyaa, Mujrim, Agneepath, Yugandhar, The Don, and Jallaad. In 1991, he won the Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actor for his role as Krishnan Iyer Nariyal Paniwala in the film Agneepath.

He was also a part of the judges panel for Hunarbaaz Desh Ki Shaan, a talent-based show that gives a platform to others to showcase their gifts.

For more news from the entertainment industry, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits: India Today

Mithun Chakraborty Mimoh actor Entertainment Movie News Film industry Mahaakshay Vivek Agnihotri The Kashmir Files Surakksha Sahhas Wardat Wanted boxer TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 05/02/2022 - 18:29

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Exclusive! “This is a Universal subject because there is no language for pets” Lalit Prabhakar on his upcoming web series Pet Puraan
MUMBAI: Actor Lalit Prabhakar has been in the hearts of the fans over time with his amazing acting contribution, we...
Exclusive! Patiala Babes fame Sandhya Shungloo to enter in Star Plus’ Ye Jhuki Jhuki Si Nazar
MUMBAI: Keeping the promise to deliver some exclusive information from the world of Bollywood, OTT, and television,...
Love Is In The Air! Here’s how Anupamaa and Anuj relived their college memories
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Anupamaa has been the most adored show on...
#AbhiRaKiShaadi: Yeh Rishta's Akshara and Abhimanyu's Bidaai sequence shall surely leave you in tears
MUMBAI: Well, the most adored AbhiRa is all set to get married in the show and fans can't wait to see the grand wedding...
Audience Verdict: Netizens say reality shows these days are a joke and extremely predictable
MUMBAI: These days, many reality shows are on air. The audience is hooked to them as the talent on the shows is...
Lock Upp Season 1 : Kya Baat Hai! Tejasswi Prakash to be seen on the finale of the show alongside Karan Kundrra
MUMBAI: Ekta Kapoor's reality show titled “Lock Upp”, where 17 contestants will be locked in jail, play the game, and...
Recent Stories
Huge update! Mithun Chakraborty back home from the hospital
Huge update! Mithun Chakraborty back home from the hospital
Latest Video