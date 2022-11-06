Huge update! Not Tejasswi Prakash but this actress to feature in Dream Girl 2?

Tejasswi Prakash is in the news every day recently as she is climbing the ladder of success pretty quickly post her stint in Bigg Boss. Not only that, she was roped in for Naagin 6, a very popular show on Colors even before the show concluded

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 06/11/2022 - 16:24
movie_image: 
Huge update! Not Tejasswi Prakash but this actress to feature in Dream Girl 2?

MUMBAI: Tejasswi Prakash is in the news every day recently as she is climbing the ladder of success pretty quickly post her stint in Bigg Boss. Not only that, she was roped in for Naagin 6, a very popular show on Colors even before the show concluded. Reportedly, the stunning actress is set to make her Bollywood debut in Dream Girl 2, opposite Ayushmann Khuranna, and this could prove to be a big break for her. Many television stars find themselves working hard to also be part of the big screen.

Dream Girl remains Ayushmann Khurrana's biggest hit at the box office. The Raaj Shaandilyaa directorial also received fairly good reviews across the board. So, it makes perfect commercial sense for the makers to greenlight a sequel, and that's what is finally happening, and it looks like Sara Ali Khan and not Tejasswi Prakash is being roped in for Dream Girl 2 as the female lead.

Also read Amazing! Shilpa Shetty gives us major fitness inspiration as she works out in an airport shuttle

Although they have already approached her for the film, they are still in talks and the young diva is yet to give her nod. The film is scheduled to go on floors later this year. If Sara comes on board for the film, it will be her first collaboration with Ayushmann. Earlier, there were talks that they were to come together for a project. However, things didn’t seem materialise.

Also read Much-Awaited! Finally, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan breaks her silence on working with her hubby

For more news from the entertainment industry, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits: Bollywood Life

Dream Girl 2 tejasswi prakash Ayushmaan Khurrana Bollywood actors Entertainment Movie News Film industry Sara Ali Khan Bigg Boss
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 06/11/2022 - 16:24

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Celebrities are judged by people who don’t realize what mental pressure they are going through- Delnaaz Irani
MUMBAI: While actress Delnaaz Irani is not one to indulge in replying to each and every negative comment about her on...
CONGRATULATIONS: Sehban Azim is INSTAGRAM King of the Week!
MUMBAI: Television actors also entertain their fans with their social media activities. One such TV star is Sehban Azim...
OMG! Tejasswi Prakash reveals how Karan Kundrra is way more jealous than she is
MUMBAI: Tejasswi Prakash is undoubtedly riding high on the professional front after she grabbed the lead role in Ekta...
Exclusive! Dev Srichandan and Abhinav Goswami joins the cast of Dabish
MUMBAI: No doubt the fans always looks forward to the upcoming projects and detail regarding the project, and why not,...
Dripping Hot! Avneet Kaur looks glamorous in these pictures
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another fashion update from the telly world. Also read ...
DHAMAKEDAR! After Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya in Season 11, Sriti Jha is the next fearless contestant of Khatron Ke Khiladi with Season 12
MUMBAI: Sriti Jha is one of the most loved actresses on television. She rose to fame with her role as Pragya in Zee TV’...
Recent Stories
Exclusive! Dev Srichandan and Abhinav Goswami joins the cast of Dabish
Exclusive! Dev Srichandan and Abhinav Goswami joins the cast of Dabish
Latest Video