Huge update! Not Tejasswi Prakash but this actress to feature in Dream Girl 2?

MUMBAI: Tejasswi Prakash is in the news every day recently as she is climbing the ladder of success pretty quickly post her stint in Bigg Boss. Not only that, she was roped in for Naagin 6, a very popular show on Colors even before the show concluded. Reportedly, the stunning actress is set to make her Bollywood debut in Dream Girl 2, opposite Ayushmann Khuranna, and this could prove to be a big break for her. Many television stars find themselves working hard to also be part of the big screen.

Dream Girl remains Ayushmann Khurrana's biggest hit at the box office. The Raaj Shaandilyaa directorial also received fairly good reviews across the board. So, it makes perfect commercial sense for the makers to greenlight a sequel, and that's what is finally happening, and it looks like Sara Ali Khan and not Tejasswi Prakash is being roped in for Dream Girl 2 as the female lead.

Although they have already approached her for the film, they are still in talks and the young diva is yet to give her nod. The film is scheduled to go on floors later this year. If Sara comes on board for the film, it will be her first collaboration with Ayushmann. Earlier, there were talks that they were to come together for a project. However, things didn’t seem materialise.

Credits: Bollywood Life