Huge update! Police nab Dehradun man who provided logistics to the murderers of Sidhu Moose Wala

MUMBAI: Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala was shot over 30 times by around eight to 10 attackers. Even after firing that many shots, the attackers checked whether he was alive. The popular musician had joined Congress last year and had even contested the Punjab Assembly Elections unsuccessfully. His death at the age of 28 sent shockwaves across the entertainment industry, with many celebs expressing shock and sadness at the rapper’s sudden death.

The Punjab Police have now nabbed a suspect from Dehradun in its ongoing probe of the shocking murder.

The suspect was nabbed by the Punjab Police's anti-gangster task force with the help of the Uttarakhand special task force (STF) and Dehradun police.

A senior Uttarakhand STF officer confirmed the development and said the suspect was nabbed "after the joint team of the Punjab Police and the Uttarakhand Police tracked down a car with Punjab registration number on the outskirts of capital Dehradun."

"Punjab police had specific inputs about a car in which the suspect was travelling. The joint team then cautiously cordoned off all the exit points of the city and pursued the car near Nayagaon police checkpost about 15 km outside the city centre. The suspect was then brought out of the car in which four other people were also travelling," said the officer.

He added that the suspect was then quickly taken away by the Punjab Police for further questioning.

"In the primary probe, it was found that the suspect had provided logistics to the murderers of Moose Wala. However, further details could only be divulged by the Punjab Police which is probing the serious case," he said.

The police had earlier said the killing appeared to be revenge for the murder of an Akali leader, Vicky Middukhera, last year. Sidhu Moose Wala's manager Shaganpreet had figured in the killing. Punjab Director General of Police V K Bhawra said the killing seemed to be the result of an inter-gang rivalry and that the Lawrence Bishnoi gang was involved in it.

