Huge update! Pune cops nab sharpshooter Santosh Jadhav in Sidhu Moose Wala murder case

Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala was shot over 30 times by around eight to 10 attackers. Even after firing that many shots, the attackers checked whether he was alive.

 

MUMBAI: Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala was shot over 30 times by around eight to 10 attackers. Even after firing that many shots, the attackers checked whether he was alive. The popular musician had joined Congress last year and had even contested the Punjab Assembly Elections unsuccessfully.

A police official has now said that the Pune cops have nabbed a sharpshooter Santosh Jadhav. As per the latest developments, it is being said that he was also an aid in the Sidhu Moose Wala murder case. The brief on the development is expected to be given by ADG (law and order) Kulwant Kumar Sarangal.

Santosh is one of the members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. An official said that he was on the run for almost a year and has been detained in a 2021 murder case. Reports also suggest that there’s one more name that has come up in the assassination case, and that name is Nagnath Suryavanshi.

Further, Pune rural police also arrested Siddhesh Kamble alias Mahakal, who is being accused of hiding Santosh after he was booked for the 2021 murder case. The Delhi Police Special Cell and Punjab Police also interrogated Mahakal to know his connection with the attack and murder of Sidhu Moose Wala.

Sidhu Moose Wala had contested this year's Punjab assembly election on a Congress ticket from Mansa and was defeated by AAP candidate Vijay Singla by a huge margin of 63,000 votes. Vijay Singla was recently sacked by Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann over charges of corruption.

Last month, Sidhu Moose Wala had sparked a row after he targeted the Aam Aadmi Party and its supporters in his song ‘Scapegoat’. The singer had called AAP supporters ‘gaddar’ (traitor) in his song.

Latest Video