Hum Do Hamare Do actress Ratna Pathak Shah insists that television content today makes her CRY

MUMBAI: Ratna Pathak Shah has been a master at her craft for so many decades now. From comedy to drama, the actress has done it all with so much panache and credibility. So much so, that even today she is considered a force to be reckoned with and is known to pick meaty and substantial roles, even at her age.

The actress is soon to be seen in Rajkummar Rao and Kriti Sanon-starrer Hum Do Hamare Do, alongside her old co-star Paresh Rawal. The film is a quirky tale of a man who ‘adopts’ parents to marry his lady love. And Ratna is all praise for the younger actors. In a conversation with Indian Express, she admitted that Rajkummar “left her amused” while Kriti “had a clarity about her roles”. Talking about Paresh, she confessed that he was one of the main reasons for her to say yes to the film.

Not only films, but Ratna has achieved stardom on the small screen as well with iconic and path-breaking shows like Idhar Udhar and Sarabhai vs Sarabhai. But seeing the content on today’s television disappoints her. In the former show, Ratna played a quite silly yet sensible girl who lived with two more people not related to her. “Now that I look back at it, I find it was a modern concept. Three people living under one roof, not related by sex or blood. Three different kinds of personalities who were living like friends. Can you make such content today? It will be so difficult to write such a story. People would be like ‘Haaye! ladka ladki ek saath ek kamre me reh rahe hai? Aise kaise ho sakta hai’,” she asserted.

The veteran actress insisted that the audience is going backwards today in their social attitude and thinking. “Back then, television was much more progressive and forward-looking. We had series like Udaan or Shanti, there was so much variety!” Ratna shared, maintaining that the kind of content on television today makes her “cry”.

“Today, we are back to saas-bahu dramas. I feel like crying when I watch the kind of content being played on television these days. It is so crude and regressive. Kyun ho raha hai? Ye kya hai? Is this the meaning of sanskriti? So backward,” she concluded.

