Huma Qureshi gets trolled for Posing with an Alcohol Bottle on Instagram

MUMBAI: Huma Qureshi gets trolled on social media after she posted a picture of her's on Instagram. In the picture, Huma was seen having lunch while posing with an alcoholic drink which was reportedly a sponsored content.

“When Mumbai’s winter afternoons still feel like summer you fix yourself a refreshing Johnnie Lemon Hiighball. Here’s how I got this lovely drink going....Filled a highball glass way lots of ice. Pour 50 ml of Johnnie Walker. Top it with 120 ml Lemonade. Finally, dropped in a lemon wedge and voila!” she wrote in the caption.

Here is Huma's post that got her much of the unwanted attention on social media.

In no time, moral police brigade took it upon themselves to tell the 34-year-old actor that being a Muslim it did not suit her and how it is a sin.

Huma shot to fame with her debut film Gangs of Wasseypur. She has worked in several Bollywood hits like Ek Thi Daayan, Luv Shuv Tey Chicken Khurana, Dedh Ishqiya, Badlapur and Jolly LLB 2. She was widely praised for her webseries Leila.

