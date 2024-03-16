Huma Qureshi shares clicks from Farah Khan's welcome party for Ed Sheeran, take a look

Actor Huma Qureshi gave us a sneak peek into the welcome party for English singer and songwriter Ed Sheeran, hosted by filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan. Huma also revealed that Ed told her that he'd watched her debut film, Anurag Kashyap's 2012 crime epic Gangs of Wasseypur.
MUMBAI: Actor Huma Qureshi gave us a sneak peek into the welcome party for English singer and songwriter Ed Sheeran, hosted by filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan. Huma also revealed that Ed told her that he'd watched her debut film, Anurag Kashyap's 2012 crime epic Gangs of Wasseypur.

Also read - Must read! Huma Qureshi expresses how she 'really loved' Animal, reveals how she wants to do a film like that

On Saturday, Huma took to her Instagram handle and shared a bunch of pictures from Farah's party on Friday evening for Ed Sheeran. In the first picture, Huma can be seen posing in arms with Ed, who's wearing a white T-shirt. Huma wore a denim robe with golden danglers. Ed can be seen sipping on red wine in the picture.

Another picture is that of Huma clicking a selfie with Farah, who was spotted in a black top with white collars. In another picture captured by Huma, other celebrities who can be spotted are Rajkummar Rao and his wife Patralekhaa, Aditi Rao Hydari and boyfriend Siddharth, and Diana Penty, among others.

After first hosting a party for Ed back in 2015 during his first trip to India, Farah welcomed him again with a bash this time. A night before that, she visited Gauri Khan's restaurant Torii (Mumbai with the singer, where he also met and posed with Shah Rukh Khan.

Farah took to her Instagram handle on Saturday and shared a couple of pictures of Ed with her three kids, one from her party on Friday and the other from the bash nine years ago. She wrote in the caption, “Last time I had a party for Ed Shereen, the kids were not allowed up on their own terrace, as they were too small for a grown-up party.. so @teddysphotos very sweetly went to their bedroom to click pics with them (black heart emoji). This party i threw.. guess who were the 1st ones there! Time FLIESSSSSS.”

Farah also posted on her Instagram Stories a picture of her and Malaika Arora kissing Ed on both his cheeks. She called it a recreation from her 2015 bash. In a picture shared by Malaika on her Instagram Stories, she can be seen posing with Madhuri Dixit and Farah. In a group picture posted by Farah on her stories, Ed can be seen striking a pose with all her friends, including Madhuri and her husband, Dr Sriram Nene.

Also read - Huma Qureshi joins hands with Jio Studios for an untitled movie

From actor Hrithik Roshan to director-actor Farhan Akhtar and actor Madhuri Dixit, the who's who of Bollywood gathered together under one roof to party with the Perfect hitmaker on Friday. Hrithik attended the bash with his girlfriend Saba and son Hrehaan. They looked super excited while they posed for the paparazzi stationed outside the venue. Shah Rukh Khan's son Aaryan Khan also marked his presence at the party. Arshad Warsi and Anusha Dandekar were also a part of the star-studded party.

Ed is all set to perform in Mumbai for the final leg of his -=/x Tour (Mathematics) on Saturday evening as part of his Asia and Europe Tour in 2024. Singer Prateek Kuhad will perform for the crowd before the main act.

On the work front, Huma was last seen in Season 3 of Maharani.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - Hindustan Times 
 

