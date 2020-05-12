News

With a humanitarian plea, Shraddha Kapoor asks her followers to help migrants who are trying to get back home

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
12 May 2020 05:17 PM

MUMBAI: Apart from being a marvelous actress, Shraddha Kapoor has time and again proven to be a virtuous person. Shraddha Kapoor always lends an arm of support towards those in need and is always vocal about her thoughts when it comes to helping the ones in need.

Recently, the actress took to her social media to request people to raise a helping hand towards the migrants walking home in Maharashtra. 

Shraddha shared a post and wrote, 
"A request to whoever comes across the migrants who have been allowed to walk home on humanitarian grounds in Maharashtra, please give them food and water along the way"

The actress had also urged the people to help the daily wage workers in these perilous times. She had also taken it upon herself to help the voiceless stray animals and donated to an NGO called  'People For Animals India' to feed and take care of the stray animals.

Tags Baaghi 3 Shraddha Kapoor Luv Ranjan Instagram TellyChakkar

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow

TV shows which supposedly won’t return post the...

more slideshows Click Here

Slideshow

In pics: Mother's Day special!

more slideshows Click Here

poll

Who looks dapper in a suit?

Shaheer Sheikh
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Parth Samthaan looks best in:

Parth Samthaan
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here