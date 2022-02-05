Humble! Fans shower love on Nawazuddin Siddiqui for safeguarding a fan from being pushed by his bodyguard

Nawazuddin Siddiqui was last seen in Tiger Shroff-Tara Sutaria starrer ‘Herpanti 2’ helmed by Ahmed Khan
 
MUMBAI: Nawazuddin Siddiqui well-known for his acting skills is surfacing headlines and surely for all the good reasons. Once again, the Heropanti 2 actor has left everyone impressed with his humble nature when he kindly let a fan take selfies with him. The actor even stopped his bodyguard who tried to push the fans away.

Also Read:Nawazuddin Siddiqui recalls how he was offered 'Heropanti 2'

In the viral video shared by a paparazzo, fans are seen surrounding the actor, trying to take selfies. Nawaz doesn't stop them. In fact, he stops and patiently lets the fans take pictures with him. However, his bodyguard stops a person trying to get too close to the actor. Seeing this, Nawazuddin gently pushes the bodyguard's hand away and lets the fan continue taking selfies.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's sweet gesture won the hearts of his fans. Many called him humble while others praised him for being so down-to-earth. A fan even commented, "After Irfan khan he is no doubt the best actor (sic)."

Also Read:Finally! Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s family granted relief in connection with the molestation case

On the work front, Nawazuddin Siddiqui was recently seen in Heropanti 2 alongside Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria. Besides, he also has Tiku Weds Sheru alongside TV stars Avneet Kaur, Noorani Chehra, and Afwaah, among other projects, in the pipeline.

Credit: India Today

Nawazuddin Siddiqui Tiku Weds Sheru Heropanti 2
