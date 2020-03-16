Humble! Take a look at THESE celebs who have pledged to donate their organs to save lives

From Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt to Rakhi Sawant, Bollywood celebs who have pledged to donate organs to save lives of other people

MUMBAI: When it comes to supporting social causes, many Bollywood celebrities have been at the forefront. And you will be shocked to know that Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Rakhi Sawant and others have pledged to donate their organs to save lives. Take a look.

Salman Khan has decided to donate his bone marrow and even urged his legions of fans to do the same for a social cause.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has chosen to donate her gorgeous naturally green eyes to save lives.

Alia Bhatt has chosen to donate her kindey.

Ranbir Kapoor along with his Brahmastra director Ayan Mukerji have pledged to donate their kidneys along with their other organs.

Aamir Khan has chosen to donate every organ in his body including kidneys, lungs, liver, heart, and eyes after his demise.

Just like his daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Amitabh Bachchan too has chosen to donate his eyes.

R Madhavan has made a decision to donate his eyes, heart, lungs, kidneys, liver, pancreas, bones, and cartilages.

Inspired by Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and other Bollywood and Hollywood celebs, Rakhi Sawant has also pledged to donate her breasts for social causes.

Rani Mukerji has decided to donate her eyes which can light up the lives of two or even four blind people.

Suniel Shetty too has pledged to donate his eyes.

