Humble! Thalapathy Vijay wins hearts with his apology to the crowd for the inconvenience caused outside the election booth

MUMBAI: Thalapathy Vijay cast his vote for the Local Body Elections which are currently happening in Chennai. A video gets viral showing Vijay apologizing to the crowd for the inconvenience caused due to him.

As the actor came to the location to vote, heavy crowds and media mobbed to get a glimpse of him and click pictures, which caused inconvenience to the general public. Upon noticing that the actor immediately stood right around the crowd and apologised with folded hands.

The actor opted for a brown shirt with jeans and a mask as he went to vote. Several pics of his kind acts during his visit to vote have taken the internet by storm.

According to reports, many Thalapathy fans are also contesting in this general body election. The fans have sought the actor’s permission to use the flag and name of Thalapathy Vijay Makkal Iyakkam (TVMI), the fan’s club association, during the campaign.

Meanwhile, coming to movies, Thalapathy Vijay is busy shooting for his Tamil film Beast with Pooja Hegde, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. The recently released song Arabic Kuthu is all over the internet and became the biggest chartbuster.

