Hyperbaric therapy is the way for Tiger Shroff 

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
29 Nov 2019 03:28 PM

MUMBAI: Tiger Shroff is currently packing some punches as he is shooting for Baaghi 3 in Serbia, the star has kept his fans up to date about the progress of his film via social media.

The actor recently shared videos of himself opting for hyperbaric oxygen therapy which involves pure oxygen in pressurized room or tube, it’s a well-established recovery treatment.  

Tiger is working hard and even suffered minor cuts and scrapes on his back. The star has opted for some unique healing therapies for himself to give non stop top-notch performance for the film.  Known for his sharp and clean action sequences Tiger Shroff is hailed as the youngest action star and the actor makes sure that he does every bit to justify this title given to him. 

In such a short career span he has managed to carve a niche for himself wherein when it’s an action film everybody knows that nobody but him can ace it. The actor is currently on a high with War becoming the biggest blockbuster of 2019. The movie has earned 317 crores and it's still running successfully in many theatres.

Tiger will be seen in Baaghi 3  next year taking the level of action higher than ever.

