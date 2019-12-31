”I always had a love and hate relationship with the subject." shares Sanya Malhotra on Shakuntala Devi

MUMBAI: When you are in school, it may seem like being bad at a subject takes over the whole life and seems like an end of the world but in fact, it may open new doors of possibilities. Sanya Malhotra is the bonafide actor to make us believe in the same.

Touted as director's actor and showcasing immense versatility and diligence on-screen, Sanya will next be seen in the biopic of mathematics genius "Shakuntala Devi".Reminiscing over her disinterest towards maths and how she feared that subject in school, Sanya exudes, "Maths? Aiyyo. You know what? I always had a love and hate relationship with the subject. I used to love it and I was good at it till Class 10, and then after that let's just say that I liked theory more than maths (laughs)." She further adds that she was always drawn towards more creative aspects such as dancing, acting, etc. "I was always interested in dancing and doing extracurricular activities. I would say that honestly, instead of saying 'Mere bahut achhe marks aate thhe'. It was nothing like that."

Sanya who garnered attention with the magnum opus "Dangal", is gearing up for a prolific next year and the growth in her craft and talent ever since has been remarkable. Her social media handle acts as a testimony for her passion for dance with the phenomenal videos she uploads. We cant wait to watch this sensation shine on the big screen soon.

With a variety of projects that are releasing next year such as, Shakuntala Devi, Pagglait, and Anurag Basu's next titled "Ludo" Sanya Malhotra is sure to have a remarkable 2020.