I am Deepika Padukone's souten: Arjun Kapoor

Mumbai: Arjun Kapoor has revealed how he keeps telling Deepika Padukone that he is her souten. Arjun said this while talking about the close bond he shares with Ranveer Singh, Deepika's husband and his "Gunday" co-star.

"He still gatecrashes my dubbing, sends long voice messages after watching my songs and kisses me on the cheeks. Our connection remains unaffected. I tell Deepika (Padukone) that I am her souten. We have been consistently warm," Arjun told Mid Day.

On the work front, Arjun is all set for the release of his movie "Panipat", a historical drama based on the third Battle of Panipat (1761). The battle was fought between the Marathas, led by the great warrior Sadashivrao Bhau, and Afghan invader Ahmad Shah Abdali. In the film, Arjun plays Sadashivrao Bhau while Sanjay Dutt is Abdali.

Meanwhile on Thursday, Nawabzada Shadab Ali Bahadur, an eighth-generation descendant of Peshwa Baji Rao who lives in Bhopal, served legal notices to the makers of "Panipat" over a certain dialogue that Kriti Sanon, who plays Parvati Bai, delivers in the film.

The problematic dialogue goes: "Maine suna hai Peshwa jab akele muhim par jaate hain to ek Mastani ke saath laut te hain (I've heard that whenever the Peshwa goes to the war alone, he returns with a Mastani)."

"Panipat" directed by Ashutosh Gowariker hits theatres on December 6.

Source: IANS